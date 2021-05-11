NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- During the 20 Towns in 20 Days series, Channel 3 is highlighting people and organizations that are helping grow the community.
In New Haven, Canal Dock is dedicated to bringing people to the city’s waterfront, especially those who generally have little exposure to water/water sports and are of limited socioeconomic means.
The organization’s Executive Director Hollis Martens said they offer city residents chances to kayak, row (crew) and do dragon boating.
They also have an initiative for high school students in New Haven called “Crew Haven,” where “kids participate after school in water sports but also have access to training, wellness education, tutoring, mentoring, and social-emotional learning, among other things.”
