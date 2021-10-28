On Thursday, Channel 3 headed to East Hampton.

EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) – On Thursday, 20 Towns in 20 Days heads to East Hampton.

The town has been nicknamed “Belltown USA” because there were many bell manufacturers in town in the 1800s.

American Distilling Supplies distilled witch hazel around the world, and makes Dickinson’s original witch hazel.

The town is also home to 'Pumpkintown USA,’ which is a great place for the whole family this time of year.

