EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The last day of Channel 3’s 20 Towns in 20 Days heads to East Haven.

The town was called “East Farms,” then “Iron Works Village” before it was eventually named East Haven.

'Henry Winkler' aka “The Fonz,” reportedly lived in East Haven while at Yale.

The town is also home to the Shore Line Trolley Museum.

