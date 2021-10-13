MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) – On Wednesday, Channel 3 took the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour to Middlefield.
A popular spot in town is Lyman Orchards, known for its apple picking, but it also has lots of other family friendly activities like a corn maze.
They also have a pick-your-own pumpkin patch.
The orchard features some of the best views in Connecticut, especially with the leaves starting to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.