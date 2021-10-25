MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Day 16 of Channel 3’s 20 Towns in 20 Days tour heads to Middletown.
The city was first a town called ‘Mattabeseck,’ but was renamed Middletown because it’s midway between Hartford and Old Saybrook.
It was once home to a factory making “noiseless” typewriters, which was the city’s largest employer in 1927.
Also, race car driver Joey Logano is from Middletown.
