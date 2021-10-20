20 Towns: Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Wednesday, Channel 3’s 20 Towns in 20 Days tour headed to Milford.

The shoreline city has the second largest town green in New England.

It was also originally called 'Wepowage,’ until it was changed to 'Milford' in 1640.

20 Towns: Boys and Girls Club of Milford

It's also believed that pirates may have buried treasure somewhere off Silver Sands beach.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.