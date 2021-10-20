MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Wednesday, Channel 3’s 20 Towns in 20 Days tour headed to Milford.
The shoreline city has the second largest town green in New England.
It was also originally called 'Wepowage,’ until it was changed to 'Milford' in 1640.
It's also believed that pirates may have buried treasure somewhere off Silver Sands beach.
