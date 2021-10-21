NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – On Thursday, Channel 3’s 20 Towns in 20 Days heads to New Britain, which is also known as the ‘Hardware City.’
Walter Camp, the “Father of American Football,” was born in New Britain in April 1859.
The city’s motto translated from Latin is “industry fills the hives and draws the honey.”
New Britain is also home to Central Connecticut State University, the state’s oldest publicly funded university, which was originally known as the ‘state normal school.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.