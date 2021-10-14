20 Towns: Channel 3 heads to New Preston WFSB Staff Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Oct 14, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email We're taking a look at the best things about New Preston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW PRESTON, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday afternoon, Channel 3 took the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour to New Preston.The Litchfield County town has great views, and a lot to offer. 20 Towns heads to New Preston to check out Hopkins Vineyard. Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Preston New Preston Ct Preston Town Litchfield County Tour Channel Ct Lot Locations Litchfield County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Connecticut News Parents say Walgreens mistakenly injected them and their two kids with the Covid-19 vaccine instead of flu shot By Amy Simonson and Madeline Holcombe, CNN Connecticut News Woman with 9 arrest warrants leaves comment on Enfield police's post about her Rob Polansky Connecticut News COVID Updates: State's positivity rate rises over 2% WFSB Staff Connecticut Weather Early Warning Weather Forecast Mark Dixon Connecticut News Court documents reveal new details in teacher sex assault case Andrew Masse, Erin Edwards, Ayah Galal, Kevin Hogan, Roger Susanin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.