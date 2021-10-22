On Friday, Channel 3 heads to North Stonington for its 20 Towns in 20 Days tour.

NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – On Friday, Channel 3 heads to North Stonington for its 20 Towns in 20 Days tour.

The town was originally going to be called “Jefferson,” but the state assembly rejected that name.

Instead, it approved the name North Stonington.

Dairy farming is the main industry now in town.

North Stonington is holding its annual Halloween light parade on Friday night.

