NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – On Friday, Channel 3 heads to North Stonington for its 20 Towns in 20 Days tour.
The town was originally going to be called “Jefferson,” but the state assembly rejected that name.
Instead, it approved the name North Stonington.
Dairy farming is the main industry now in town.
Also, the town is holding its annual Halloween light parade on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.