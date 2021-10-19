20 Towns takes a look at some of the best parts of Old Lyme.

OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) – On Tuesday, Channel 3 took 20 Towns in 20 Days to Old Lyme.

The shoreline town’s population more than doubles in the summer, thanks to the town’s beach communities.

A top attraction in town is the 1925 Allan Herschell carousel, open in the summers, located at Sound View.

20 Towns checks out the Florence Griswold Museum in Old Lyme.

Early in his career, UConn coach Jim Calhoun coached basketball at Lyme-Old Lyme High School.

