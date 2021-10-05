SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – On Tuesday, Channel 3 took the 20 Towns tour to South Windsor.
One popular spot in town is Foster Family Farm, which is full of fall favorites, from corn mazes to pumpkin patches.
Every year the owners come up with a theme, and this year it’s ‘peace, love and rock n roll.’
One maze has the shape of a guitar right in the middle.
And the second one has the words peace and love in the maze.
The mini maze has some music notes hidden in the corn.
After you finish the maze, kids can run around to two of the play areas, pet animals, or hang out in the sandpit filled with corn.
