On Tuesday, Channel 3 took 20 Towns to South Windsor.

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – On Tuesday, Channel 3 took the 20 Towns tour to South Windsor.

One popular spot in town is Foster Family Farm, which is full of fall favorites, from corn mazes to pumpkin patches.

On Tuesday, Channel 3 took 20 Towns to South Windsor.

Every year the owners come up with a theme, and this year it’s ‘peace, love and rock n roll.’

One maze has the shape of a guitar right in the middle.

On Tuesday, Channel 3 took 20 Towns to Foster Family Farm in South Windsor.

And the second one has the words peace and love in the maze.

The mini maze has some music notes hidden in the corn.

Channel 3 takes 20 Towns to South Windsor's Foster Family Farm.

After you finish the maze, kids can run around to two of the play areas, pet animals, or hang out in the sandpit filled with corn.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.