BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – On Wednesday, Channel 3 took 20 Towns to the city of Bristol.
Bristol is home to Lake Compounce, which happens to be celebrating its 175th birthday on Oct. 6.
The city is also home to ESPN, and is known for its clock making, which started in the late 1700s.
Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.