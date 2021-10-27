WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 20 Towns in 20 Days tour by Channel 3 headed to Wallingford on Wednesday.
Wallingford became a town in 1670.
One of its landmarks, the Oakdale Musical Theater, opened in 1954 as an open-air concert venue in an alfalfa field.
The town is also home to two popular vineyards: Gouveia Vineyards and Paradise Hills Vineyard & Winery.
