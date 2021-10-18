Channel 3 took a trip to Brown's Harvest in Windsor on Monday.

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – On Monday, 20 Towns in 20 Days headed to Windsor.

Channel 3 stopped by Brown’s Harvest, which is celebrating its 44th season.

Channel 3 headed to Windsor on Monday.

There’s so much to do at the farm, where one of the big fall activities is the hayride, which takes riders through a secret forest on the farm.

Channel 3 went to check out the sculptures at Brown's Harvest in Windsor.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.