EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With the warmer weather finally here, you may be eager to get your bike out of the shed and on the pavement.
You might want to head to the Charter Oak Greenway, which is a bike path and walking trail that runs through East Hartford.
At first glance, it might just look like a trail along a highway, but if you head to the East Hartford segment of Charter Oak Greenway, you’ll quickly realize it’s a very pretty place.
There are multiple parks along the trail, Rentschler Field, and the Hockanum River.
The Charter Oak Greenway is a paved multi-use path through Hartford and its surrounding eastern suburbs, including East Hartford.
“I’ve got the day off from work today. I’ve already been running this morning. I came out after lunch for a nice bike ride,” said Ryan Fuller.
The greenway is a great place to ride a bike with peace of mind, away from busy traffic.
“I first found this trail when I was a kid. I must have been 12 or 13-years-old. I used to ride my bike everywhere when I was a kid. It was a great place to ride my bike as a kid. You worry about the cars and everything,” Fuller said.
At 16 miles in length, this stretch is a small second of the much larger East Coast Greenway, which stretches from Florida to Maine.
East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc says the greenway benefits East Hartford locals and cross-country bicyclists.
“For East Hartford, we’re proud to be a connectivity to the towns and states in between and beyond us,” Leclerc said.
All of the trails in town, including the Charter Oak Greenway, have been gaining popularity, especially during the pandemic.
The greenway is a great place to take a lunchtime walk to the Riverfront Park for people who live and work nearby.
“Last year during the shutdown when everybody was, you know, everybody was shut down and everything else, I had gotten back into biking and again this is the first place I thought of to come ride my bike,” Fuller said.
The Town of East Hartford says they are investigating funding options within the federal government to upgrade local sections of the Charter Oak Greenway.
