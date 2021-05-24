NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – If you’re looking to burn some energy, the Clem Lemire Sports Complex off of New Britain Avenue in Newington has you covered.
The Clem Lemire Sports Complex has a little something for everyone,
At the complex is a football field with AstroTurf, a skatepark, and a recently installed outdoor gymnasium. There’s a lot for all ages and a lot to explore.
It’s a popular destination for children after school.
“Everyone enjoys it. It’s packed all the time,” said Bill DeMaio, Superintendent of Newington Parks and Rec.
Newington used a donation from AARP to build the outdoor fitness center. Right next to it is a handicap-accessible playground.
“It’s designed for people of all abilities to come here and enjoy the park while maybe their children or their grandchildren are playing at Volunteer Little League Field, Memorial Softball Field,” DeMaio said.
On top of the softball, baseball, and football fields, there is a skatepark, which was renovated two years ago.
“The only existing piece is that purple ramp they left in the corner. Ever since then, they’ve put a lot of money into the park. People have been responsive and stoked,” said Scott Olitzki.
Scott Olitzki has been skateboarding since he was a kid and says this is a top three skatepark in Hartford County. Skateparks of this caliber weren’t around in the early 2000s.
“I think the kids are super excited and blessed to have such a nice park. Honestly, like I said, they started rebuilding the Connecticut skateparks, which is huge,” Olitzki said.
Olitzki says COVID revitalized his passion for skateboarding. He works at a tattoo shop in town making this park the perfect lunch break spot for him to go and shred.
“It feels great. Like I said, I tattoo, so I’m in a basement just morning to night, so if I get a little break to come outside and get some sun,” Olitzki said.
All the facilities are available to out of town residents. Anyone can sign up for the league sports and group fitness classes online here.
