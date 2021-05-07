EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The week wraps up with 20 Towns in 20 Days heading to East Hartford.
It’s the home to Pratt & Whitney, and of course, Rentschler Field, but that’s not all.
In fact, East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc says there are many reasons why the community really stands out.
East Hartford became a town in 1783, and its population today is around 50,000.
The town’s famous alum, according to Mayor Leclerc, is Governor Pitkin.
Its best hidden gem is the riverfront, and the best views come from East Hartford’s trails.
The one place that defines the town is Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, but what it’s also known for in history is Silver Lake.
The town has plenty of parks for kids to play at, and the best spots for adults to hang out at are Paddle Creek Brewery or Rebel Dog.
Leclerc said the best place to get that Instagram-worthy photo is in front of the historic Coca-Cola plant.
The best place to relax? “Sunset down at the Sounds of Summer series at the water,” Leclerc said.
She also said the one adjective that sums up life in town is “quiet.”
East Hartford has a rich history, including at Center Cemetery. In fact, some of the first known free slaves not only lived in East Hartford, but are believed to be buried there.
