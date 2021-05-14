VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- When it comes to the extensive rail trail system, Connecticut is known for it.
One of the rail trails, the Hop River Rail Trail, runs 20 miles through the eastern Connecticut countryside.
At the beginning of the 20th century, the Vernon Depot was where passenger and freight trains would stop.
Fast forward to today, the old railroad is converted to the Hop River Trail.
The rail trail features flat dirt and crushed stone, and is perfect for biking, walking, and running.
Glen Johnson says he’s lucky to have the trail right in his backyard. Since he started working from home, he’s made this his daily lunch spot, and he’s not the only one taking advantage.
“Now on days like this it’s packed with everyone, you know trying to utilize it and trying to get out of their house,” he described.
The trail became an outdoor oasis during the pandemic, where people could keep social distance.
“Since everything with COVID, we’re using it way more than we did. Probably out here every other day at least, sometimes every day,” said Jaime McAuliffe, of Vernon.
If you visit, you’ll notice the Hop River Rail Trail is in top notch condition and clean, thanks to dozens of Vernon Greenway volunteers.
Don Bellingham founded the group back in 2005.
“I’ve lived in town almost 50 years, and it’s become a part of my life because of my usage of it, and it’s something I always wanted to do when I retired. I wanted to do something local and contribute locally,” Bellingham said.
The trail gets a lot of love from volunteers. When a tree falls, it’s usually taken care of the next day.
“The town does a great job on it. The town, we’ve had countless windstorms over the last year or so. We come out here, there’s trees on it. Within a day or two, they cut everything out,” McAuliffe said.
“Virtually everyone says thank you, thank you, thank you. We call that our paycheck because we’re all volunteers,” Bellingham said.
The Vernon Greenway volunteers have been working hand and hand with Vernon Parks and Recreation in the maintenance and enhancement of the rail trail.
Amy Watt, with Vernon Parks & Rec., said the rail trail got more exposure during the pandemic.
“I think it’ll continue to be popular, and continue to grow, and continue to be a part of their life which is a great thing to be healthy fit and outdoors are wonderful things,” Watt said.
Hills and mountains are always great, but the flat trail might be just right for your next weekend getaway.
Most of the trail is shaded beneath trees making it a great place to burn some energy when it starts to get hot.
