GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The tour of 20 Towns in 20 Days continues, heading to Glastonbury on Monday.
What you may not know is that the town played a role in making a product that many of us take for granted.
You may have heard of Aqua Velva. It’s known as America’s first after-shave and it was created in Glastonbury, home to the nation’s very first soap factory.
For generations, it was run by a high school dropout, who ended up pioneering soap-making in America, named J.B. Williams.
In fact, the Soap Factory condos on Williams Street in Glastonbury have a rich history that’s lathered over the entire country.
“He was perplexed by something most of us don’t think too much about, why there was so much variety in the texture and usage of soap,” said Glastonbury Historian Diane Hoover.
She is a Glastonbury native and spent 41 years as a history teacher, and is now at the Historical Society in Glastonbury.
She says Williams, tired of living in Lebanon, dropped out of school at 16 years old and later, he’d teach himself chemistry, all with the desire to create the perfect soap.
“It wouldn’t stay foamy on a man’s face. He wanted to do that, and he really worked on that,” Hoover said.
Williams honed his formula at an apothecary in Manchester but had to come to Glastonbury.
It’s sort of how companies these days relocate for tax breaks, Williams moved his soap business to the factory because of waterpower.
“Glastonbury had some of the best waterpower east of the Connecticut River,” Hoover explained.
The water wheel was already there, and with two cauldrons and a team of seven, Williams set up shop in Glastonbury in 1849.
Soaps were pounded by hand, cut into sheets, and then cooled for two months.
“From the beginning to the end, he was supervising the process,” Hoover said.
Williams started small with “Genuine Yankee Soap.”
“They’d contact a local farmer to come with a wagon with horses to bring it to markets in Hartford and eventually docks to bring to different ports in the area,” Hoover said.
Williams would toil away for more than 20 years, while expanding his line of products to include soaps in stick, powder and liquid forms.
“He and his employees worked from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the summer, an hour for lunch, six days a week, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in winter,” she added.
Outside of work, Williams endured many personal heartbreaks. Seven of his 15 children died at a young age.
Yet Williams never lost sight of his goal and in 1876, he made his mark at a Philadelphia expo, an expo where he handed out samples. His soaps soon went national.
“The soap was in every major city in the country, in Canada, and it was starting to go internationally,” Hoover said.
Williams continued to innovate from Glastonbury and was a master at adjusting to the times.
Even after his death, the company was on the cutting edge.
When the electric razor was invented at the turn of the century, Aqua Velva was not far behind.
“People who have grandparents who have lived and had Aqua Velva can remember that smell,” Hoover said.
Williams was a pioneer in soap-making, but he also broke gender barriers. A group of women were some of the first ever hired to work in a factory.
“They were given gentle jobs of wrapping the soaps, but it’s interesting to note, it’s one of the first in the nation that did it,” Hoover said.
The soap factory that started with seven eventually had 230 employees.
Three generations of Williams ran the business before selling to a pharmaceutical company in New Jersey.
The factory ceased operations in the 1970s and was eventually converted to the condos.
For all who live there, it’s a reminder of Glastonbury’s place in American history.
“It was effective, good soap, he created the perfect soap,” Hoover said.
If you’d like to learn more about the factory or the town’s history in general, you’re going to want to check out the Historical Society on Main Street and right in the backyard is where you can find the Williams family gravestones.
