MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The 20 Towns in 20 Days tour continues to shed some light on community organizations and efforts that are near and dear to the hearts of residents across the state.
In Milford, a GoFundMe for a little boy named Andrew is picking up some steam.
Michelle Ragozzine Geltman, of Michelle Ragozzine & Associates, is behind the GoFundMe that was set up for the brother of one of her clients.
She runs a company that provides behavior therapy to children with disabilities.
Andrew is 6 years old and has spina bifida and epilepsy. He’s also in a wheelchair. His family is in need of a specialized van to transport Andrew, so Michelle is trying to help them get one.
She set up the GoFundMe to help the family raise money for the van and she will match $5,000 of what’s raised.
The $15,000 goal on the GoFundMe won’t cover the cost of a van, which can go up to $60,000, so they hope to raise more if they can.
To make a donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.