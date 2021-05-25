GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- The 20 Towns in 20 Days tour of Groton continues.
Groton is known as the “Submarine Capital of the World.” It’s also home to the USS Nautilus, which the world’s first operational nuclear-powered submarine.
The Submarine Force Museum is set to reopen on Wednesday after being closed for over a year due to the pandemic.
Admission and parking are always free at the museum and hours are Wednesday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, click here.
