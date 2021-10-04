We're hearing about the best places to visit in the town of Guilford.

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – The first edition of Channel 3’s fall 20 towns series heads to Guilford.

On Monday, we headed to Bishop’s Orchards, which is in full swing for the fall season.

Bishop's Orchards in Guilford has a lot to offer.

Its grocery stores has a lot of fresh, homemade products, a ton of apples just in time for fall, and world-famous baked goods.

On Monday's trip to Guilford, we checked out Bishop's Orchards' pumpkin patch.

There’s also other fruits and vegetables, and local, hand-crafted favorites like chicken pot pies.

20 Towns heads to Guilford to check out Bishop's Orchards.

On Monday's trip to Guilford, we checked out Bishop's Orchards' pumpkin patch.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.