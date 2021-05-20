HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- The 20 Towns in 20 Days tour continues to Hamden.
The town’s nickname, the ‘Land of the Sleeping Giant,’ comes from a very popular park in town.
Two miles of mountaintop, resembling a man lying in repose, is how Sleeping Giant State Park got its name.
The state park was founded in 1924 and spans more than 1,400 acres. The scenic attraction is one of the things Hamden, Connecticut is best known for.
“I love it here, it’s beautiful. It offers a lot of variation. There’s a lot of different trails. I particularly like the blue trail which is back there,” said Adam Fekieta, of Wallingford, who has been regularly hiking at the park for the past 12 years. “It offers so much beauty. It’s a great form of exercise so I’m out here almost all the time.”
The park has over 30 miles of trails.
“Well with him, I like this trail. It’s less complaining. It’s a little bit easier,” said David Maliar, of Cheshire, referring to the tower trail.
The view from the top is worth the hike.
When you reach the top of the 1.6-mile tower trail, you’ll arrive at the stone observation deck, which provides a gorgeous view of the Long Island Sound and the New Haven area.
“We’ve heard a lot about Sleeping Giant. We decided to take the tower trail because it’s a little tamer than some of the other trails,” said Greg Douglas, from Maryland, who stopped by the park while visiting family in the state.
Regardless of which trail you take, you’ll get some fresh air and be able to enjoy the beauty of the land of the Sleeping Giant.
“It’s free, its COVID safe, it’s family friendly. I mean there’s nothing but good things about coming here,” said Karin Terebessy, of Southington.
