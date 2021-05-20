HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- During the tour of 20 Towns in 20 Days, Channel 3 is showcasing the important organizations that make the community better.
In Hamden, Horns for Kid Inc. is an organization that provides school systems with quality instruments for free so who kids who can’t afford to rent or buy can participate in bands/orchestras.
Fred Rossomando and Lee Walkup are retired music teachers who founded the organization.
The charity has given 500-plus instruments to schools since 2003.
They also take donations of instruments and accept financial donations.
For more information, click here.
