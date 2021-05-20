HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden is known at the land of the sleeping giant, but there is another equally inspiration spot to visit in town.
Everyone sings the praises of Lake Wintergreen at West Rock Ridge State Park.
Hikers say the little slice of Hamden heaven is especially lovely in the morning.
The park, which also stretched into New Haven, really is for the birds in the best possible way.
Jared Corcoran and his son are head over heels for the ducks there. They walk the trail around Lake Wintergreen just about every week. It’s been a great escape from the challenges of the pandemic.
“I think it just helps him learn the way of the world and experience new things that he doesn’t see outside and it’s good to get out and get fresh air,” Corcoran said.
Sandra Barnes takes her hikes a little more seriously. She says after hours of staring at screens during seemingly endless Zoom meetings, she much prefers to see people out on the trails.
“I think most people know Sleeping Giant. I bet not too many people know Lake Wintergreen,” Barnes said.
