HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut’s capital city of Hartford is one of, if not among, the oldest in the nation.
Going all the way back to 1635, it was incorporated as a city in 1784. The population is about 123,000 people.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin shared some of the best things the city has to offer, saying the best and most famous alum has to be Mark Twain, but he added that there are so many others.
“You know, Norman Lear honored this year. Marcus Camby. You could go on and on,” Bronin said.
When it comes to the best hidden gem, Bronin highlighted the many amazing small restaurants the city has.
“My favorite Jerk Chicken at Destiny Awaits. Great Puerto Rican food at Comerio. But find your spot. There's so many,” he said.
The best view? Bronin said on the hill at Elizabeth Park looking over downtown.
As far as what the city is known for as part of its history, Bronin said Hartford is the insurance capital of the world.
“This is where manufacturing was revolutionized in the 19th century, but we're redefining those things right now,” he said.
The one place that defines Hartford? Bronin said Bushnell Park during the city’s Jazz Festival.
“This city has an amazing arts and cultural history and incredible diversity, and you get it all right there,” he said.
He went on to boast about the city’s parks for children to play at, and highlighted Parkville Market or Dunkin’ Donuts Park for those looking to go out on a date.
The most Instagram-worthy spot in Hartford, in Bronin’s opinion, is the Soldiers and Sailors Arch at Bushnell Park.
For those looking to relax in Hartford, Bronin said that would be the Riverfront.
“This is where my kids and I take our dog and walk by the river. They love it. It's a great escape,” he said.
Finally, when asked to describe the city of Hartford, Bronin said “it's a great mix of big city and small town.”
The city's slogan is "Hartford Has It" and it's designed to help people better identify with all of this city and what it has to offer. So, people can better connect with the capital city.
