MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Day 3 of 20 Towns in 20 Days is in Manchester.
As we highlight these communities, we’re also telling stories of the good people who live there and do good deeds there.
Molly Devanney is one of those people. Her and her family own Highland Park Market and they run the Highland Park Family Foundation that helps with food insecurity.
Devanney is also the executive director of another charity called Rebuilding together in Manchester.
She spoke to Channel 3 about the charities that give back to the community.
