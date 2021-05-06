BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Every town has those special community organizations that are near and dear to the hearts of residents.
In Bristol, as part of the 20 Towns in 20 Days series, Channel 3 is highlighting the program Everybunny Counts.
It’s a rabbit rescue based in the city of Bristol.
The goal of the organization is to educate the public and help create a safe home for those less fortunate.
Michelle Bosse, the director and CEO of Everybunny Counts, shares more about why there’s a need for rabbit rescues, especially now after what she calls the “Easter dump.”
That’s when families who may have gotten a rabbit around Easter time realize they can’t handle caring for that bunny.
For more information about the organization, click here.
