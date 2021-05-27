CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The 20 Towns in 20 Days series traveled to Windham County to the quaint, historic town of Canterbury.
That’s where one woman’s stance made a difference everywhere.
“I think that Prudence Crandall was the first person to support ‘black lives matter.’ If she had been around then she may have called it something different,” said Lisa Joseph, of Canterbury.
Prudence Crandall was born in Rhode Island and raised by Quaker parents in Canterbury.
In 1831, she founded a private girl's academy on the town green. Initially, she taught the daughters of the town's wealthiest families.
A year later, an African American woman named Sarah Harris knocked on the door. Prudence admitted her, later transforming her boarding school into one for African American girls. However, people in town were outraged.
“Prudence bucked the system at the time. She went up against society and she made a very tough decision, not an easy decision and she paid the price for it,” said Canterbury First Selectman Chris Lipke.
In august of 1833, Crandall was arrested and later convicted for violating the black law. She faced three trials for operating the school. The conviction was overturned by a higher court.
Today, the boarding school is a state museum, now undergoing a $1.3 million renovation. It will reopen in 2022.
“What happened here in Canterbury, CT really impacted education throughout the nation,” said Joan DiMartino, of the Prudence Crandall Museum.
On Oct. 1, 1995, the Connecticut General Assemble named Crandall as the state’s heroine.
“She crossed genders, race, religious lines, all of that the reason for it the initial was to provide an education to a young woman who was asking her for that,” said former curator Kazimiera Kozlowski.
On Sept. 9, 1834, an angry mob broke the school’s windows and school furniture. Afraid for her students, Prudence closed the school after just 18 months.
Today, the bigger story still carries at the museum, for future generations to learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.