WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- At one time, the city of Waterbury was the brass manufacturing capital of the world, leading to the nickname the “Brass City.”
While the brass era has ended, the spirit that helped create the Brass City is alive and well.
Waterbury’s origins as the Brass City starts in 1802.
A handful of men started up a couple of brass button businesses.
Those then turned into dozens of factories throughout the next hundred years.
"It was everywhere. if you had a clock, if you had a watch, doorknobs, architectural decorations, lamps, toys. Just everything you possibly think of, you'd have brass involved with it,” said Rachael Guest, director of the Silas Bronson Library.
By the 20th century, you had the big three: Scovill, Anaconda American Brass, and Chase.
But now on the international stage, they got too big for Waterbury.
"So, you begin to see this transition away from the older factory buildings here in Waterbury to locations where they maybe have newer factories and lower wages,” Guest said.
By 1980, the big three were no more. The factories themselves have been demolished.
What's left of the Anaconda American Brass Factory is the last remnants of Waterbury’s reign as the Brass City.
Now, manufacturing and entrepreneurship, those ideas are still strong in the city, which can be found nowhere better than downtown.
Some of the buildings from the brass era, like the Chase building, have been repurposed into office buildings.
The American Brass Company offices are now the courthouse.
Some are also home to small businesses.
The Art of Yum celebrated its three-year anniversary in March.
Chef Donte Jones, one of the restaurant's owners, says building their business downtown was an easy choice.
"It's on the bus line, everyone knows where downtown is,” Jones said.
Also, because it’s home.
"We wanted to obviously try and test the water somewhere where we knew and we figured, you know, we would get all the support from the city, because we grew up here at the end of the day,” Jones said.
