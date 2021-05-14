VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- During the 20 Towns in 20 Days trip to Vernon, Channel 3 couldn’t go there without stopping at the iconic Rein’s Deli.
“Located halfway between New York, Boston and heaven is Rein’s Deli right here,” said Greg Rein, of Rein’s Deli.
When you think of Vernon, you think of Rein’s Deli. And this year, it’s celebrating a milestone.
The authentic New York style Jewish deli’s Rueben will put you on ‘cloud nine.’
Its smoked fish could delight your senses.
But it doesn’t all have to be savory; cheesecake is a yummy option.
Diners will make the drive to satisfy their appetite.
“I come whenever I can, and I live far. I live in Clinton,” said Chris Douglass.
The restaurant started because co-owner Greg Rein’s dad was in search of a solid corned beef sandwich after the family moved to Connecticut from New Jersey.
“When we got to New England, he really couldn’t find anything that met his expectations,” Greg Rein said.
In 1972, Rein’s parents and uncle opened their own deli.
This October, it’s celebrating 49 years in business, a milestone.
It survived pandemic challenges, but they’re seeing a breakthrough, thanks to vaccinations.
“It was step-by-step. I mean, we were scratching through that period of time,” Greg Rein said. “I think people are feeling more confident. We’re coming back a little bit at a time.”
Yet, the deli knows about hard times.
In May 1990, a fire destroyed its original location.
Tough times didn’t last long.
“I remembered we were standing in the street watching it at 7 in the morning,” he described. “Eight days later, we opened up.”
The eatery reopened at its current location where it expanded.
As it prepares to celebrate a milestone, Rein knows his family’s legacy will be simple.
“As a great place to eat, great food. We’re a family restaurant,” he said.
It’s a family restaurant that wants to be known for feeding souls and warming hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.