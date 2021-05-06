BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – One of the most magnificent spots in the Mum City is the incomparable Hoppers Birge Pond Nature Preserve.
You’ll be able to hear plenty of fish tales from locals and even catch plenty of fish.
Curtis Mitte goes to Hoppers Birge Pond in Bristol just about every day. Over the years, he’s even caught four turtles.
But aquatic creatures aren’t the only thing Mitte reels in at Hoppers Birge Pond. For him, the entire nature preserve has a calming presence.
“It’s a peace of mind every time I come, every morning it makes me happy to be alive,” Mitte said.
He isn’t alone.
“This pond, when I went for my neighborhood walk, I fell in love with it,” said Larry Edey.
Larry Edey says the 200-acre nature preserve just a mile form downtown Bristol feels light years away from life’s worries.
“You can hear the water falling down the waterfalls. If you’re a nature person, you’ll love it out here. You’ll love it,” Edey said.
You can head out for an early morning walk on one of the preserve’s several trails.
