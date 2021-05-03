MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester’s nickname is the “Silk City” and it comes from the once booming silk mills in the early 19th century.
The industry laid the groundwork for modern-day Manchester.
The Cheney family put Manchester on the map when it became the largest silk manufacturer in the nation, but there was a rise and fall, yet you can still see remnants in downtown Manchester.
Silk is a sign of luxury, but if you mentioned silk by the Cheney Brothers in the early 1800s, it represented status.
Even Hollywood films used Cheney material like the musical 42nd Street.
The silk operation gave Manchester a nickname.
“Well, some people say Silk City and some people say Silk Town,” said Susan Barlow, town historian.
Town Historian Susan Barlow says the Cheney Brothers built an empire. It oversaw all phases of silk production minus raising silkworms.
The family business believe operations would run smoother if they hired experienced workers.
“And how do you keep experienced workers? You provide,” Barlow said.
So, the Cheney’s created infrastructe around the mills by building schools, firehouses, and homes for their employees.
Then, came the fall. Just before the Wall Street crash of 1929, inventory prices tumbled.
During the Great Depression, people stopped buying luxury goods. In the 50s, the Cheney’s sold the business and the new owner began closing and selling off operations only to leaving the mills vacant.
By the 80s and 90s, the empty mills turned into apartments. The area reinvented itself with mixed-use spaces for homes and businesses.
The Cheney’s had hoped its investment into the community would grow business. Instead, operations faltered but the family’s impact on Manchester didn’t.
“They had a lasting influence on the town,” Barlow said.
The mill area is now a national historic landmark district. The area is interwoven with the Silk City’s rich history and what’s happening in modern-day times.
