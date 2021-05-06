BRISTOL, CT (WSFB) -- The city of Bristol is known for many things, especially for being the home to ESPN.
But, there’s so much more to the ‘Mum City.’
Bristol sits about 20 miles outside of Hartford.
It became a town in 1785 and was incorporated in 1911.
The current population is about 60,000 people.
Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu shared some fun facts about the city as part of Channel 3’s 20 Towns in 20 Days series.
The most famous alums from Bristol are, according to the mayor, the Boston Red Sox Fred Lynn, Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell, and Adrian Wojnarowski, sportswriter from Yahoo and now ESPN.
The best hidden gem in the city of Bristol?
“The mountain bike trails at Rockwell or the Disc Golf at Page Park,” Zoppo-Sassu said.
She went on to say that the best view in Bristol is from the Chippens Hill section of the city, on Hill Street, “facing east, watching the sun come up.”
The place that defines the city is Muzzy Field, which coincides with the next question… What is the city known for in history? “Bristol is known as a sports town. Good to its veterans. Diverse. Clock history. And home of ESPN,” Zoppo-Sassu said.
When it comes to a spot for an Instagram-worth photo, she suggests taking one from any of the rides at Lake Compounce, which is celebrating its 175th year.
The first high school was built in Bristol back in 1890, and the historical society bought the building in 2002 for $1 in order to preserve a piece of history.
