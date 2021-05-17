ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – At one point in history, Enfield was known at the place where carpeting was made for homes, hotels, and other businesses.
The Bigelow Commons are now apartment buildings, but back in the first half of the 20th Century, the buildings held mills that were used to create carpets that were sold around the world.
Standing near the Connecticut River are several buildings were converted to living spaces, but not much has changed from above since the late 1800s when Orrin Thompson and his company, Thompson and Company, built the town’s first carpet mills.
“Built the first carpet mill right on the pond in town. There was a waterfall in there, built a dam, built a mill, so at first it was very small. It was staffed by a handful of Scottish weavers that he brought over to begin the production,” said Michael Miller, Museum Director at the Old Town Hall Museum.
Inside were giant looms, which are now standing inside the Old Town Hall Museum.
Michael Miller is a director there and says it took about 3,000 people to run the carpet mills. All were skilled laborers and one of them was his grandfather.
“He was a loom fixer, which is the technical term,” Miller said. “The person that picked the pattern, the person that picked the colors of dye to make wool match the pattern, and the people to put yard on the stool to match the pattern.”
Over time, more carpets were sold, and more mills were built in town. Miller says millions of yards of carpet were made there in the early 1900s.
“Fairly inexpensive carpeting that would be in anyone’s house that could afford carpeting, which was pretty much everyone by 1900s, up to luxury carpeting that they produced specific patters and styles for hotels like the Biltmore, for retails stores like Saks Fifth Avenue,” Miller said.
Miller says this global industry shaped the town and was an economic boost. With those 3,000 employees came their families and dozens of more businesses and factories.
“The reason the town almost exists at this point. Originally, the town was nothing but farms and if it wasn’t for the carpet industry, it would have stayed a very small rural town,” Miller said.
As carpet producers started merging, the company changed ownership and names. It was once known as the Hartford Carpet Company, then the Hartford Carpet Corporation, the Bigelow-Hartford Carpet Company, and the Bigelow-Sanford Carpet Company.
As the years went by, the mills started to degrade and the carpet industry moved out in the 1970s, leaving thousands without jobs, including Miller’s grandfather.
“It was tough times for a while, people were very angry when the mill closed. For the first years the museum opened and that was 10 years after the mill left, there were still a lot of people that didn’t want to see the loom or anything from Bigelow. They were still angry,” Miller said.
Bigelow left Connecticut, but the pride is still present, even if the town logo where the Bigelow signature knot is still found.
Miller says this serves as a reminder of the impact the northern town had on the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.