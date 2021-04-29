NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- This year marks the 150th anniversary of the city of New Britain, and it’s certainly the place to … ‘bee.’
Channel 3 dug deeper into the history of the city and how the bee became part of its legacy.
“It’s really one of the best kept secrets New Britain has,” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.
The history of the “hive” is something some residents might not know about.
“Not a lot of people talk a lot about the impact the bees have had on who we are as a community,” Stewart explain.
The bees go back 150 years. That’s when Elihu Burritt, a learned blacksmith who helped transform the city into the hardware capitol of the world, came up with the phrase “Industry fills the hive and enjoys the honey.”
“You could hear the city humming from up at Walnut Hill Park, just all of the sounds from all the factories and industries going. So, it was a beehive,” explained Randy Judd, of the New Britain Industrial Museum.
Inside the museum, items are on display that were produced by some of those well-known factories, like Stanley Black and Decker, North and Judd, and The Stanley Works.
“I think it's beautiful that a man of the 19th century, like Elihu Burritt, could come up with that symbol and have us all remember it and celebrate it today,” Judd said.
Also, if you look closely at the city’s seal, you can see seven bees, which represents New Britain’s seven founding factories.
“The bees represent working class, blue collar people who made this community who it is and that's who we are today. And we are really proud of that,” Stewart said.
Even today, the beehive and bees are incorporated into a lot of buildings throughout the city.
There’s also the bee logo on street signs, and the newest additions in the city are the ‘beehive bridge,’ the minor league baseball team the New Britain Bees, and some local businesses, like Alvarium Beer Company, where the word “alvarium” means beehive in Latin.
“Every time we look at these bees, we have to think about who we are, hardworking, just solid, good people, and that's who we are in town and we are glad to pay honor to that,” Stewart said.
That’s why New Britain is all the ‘buzz.’
