BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Does the city or town where you live have a nickname? Bristol does.
It’s known as the 'Mum City.' In fact, at one time, people came from all over to see what was blooming there.
The flower is celebrated in the city every year.
It’s one of the biggest events. Every year, the city of Bristol hosts the Mum Festival. It’s a weekend event, but the parade is the big attraction. There are marching bands and the floats are usually decorated with beautiful Chrysanthemums.
“When the Mum Parade started in 1961, I think that’s when it started,” said Robert Adamczyk, Bristol Historical Society.
Robert Adamczyk knows quite a bit about the festival and how Bristol got to be known at the Mum City.
“Even in the 1950s, it was already well known these fields of mums,” Adamczyk said.
The mums were all grown at one big farm. When Adamczyk was a young boy, his parents would take him there often and sometimes he would go into the fields, dig up a pretty mum, and get to bring it home.
People came from all over to see the fields of mums, the fields of vibrant colors.
“Very different types of mums. You can see the difference between this one and this one,” Adamczyk said.
There are hundreds of varieties of mums at the Historical Society. They have an old notebook, they wrote everything down, documenting on how things went every season.
“What was the foliage like, was it strong to withstand a winter,” Adamczyk said.
Bristol mums were sold all over the world.
The nurseries are gone now, but the tradition lives on.
