EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – You can’t talk about East Hartford without talking about Pratt & Whitney.
Connecticut is proud of its aviation history, and Pratt & Whitney is a key part of that.
Pratt & Whitney would not be what it is today without Frederick Rentschler.
Early in his career, Rentschler worked at Wright Aeronautical in New Jersey, but the company didn’t share his vision for the engine, so he left and came to Connecticut. It was a life-changing move.
“Today it would be the entrepreneur, it would be the Steve Jobs story,” said Carl Cruff Docent, New England Air Museum.
Carl Cruff worked at Pratt & Whitney for 40 years. Now he talks about their engines as a guide at the New England Air Museum.
“It’s the success story, the aerospace success story of the 20s, 30s, and 40s as far as I’m concerned,” Cruff said.
With funding from a tool company in Hartford called Pratt & Whitney Measurements, Rentschler began making his brand of dependable airplane engines in 1925.
The young company grew quickly, and by the end of the 1920s, it has 60 percent of the airplane engine market. In the 30s, its wasp engine was a favorite for race pilots.
His engine was in planes flown by Charles Lindbergh and Amelia Earnhardt.
In the 1940s, the company shifts its focus to wartime needs, making engines that helped power the allies to victory. After the war, a sudden boom in commercial air travel meant a new kind of business.
Jill Albertelli is Senior Vice President of Transformation and Strategy at Pratt & Whitney.
“It started certainly from all the war efforts, but it expanded to military, commercial, general aviation,” Albertelli said.
As Rentschler’s company grew, so too did East Hartford. The one-time farming community suddenly needed housing. Initially, some workers temporarily lived in campers before moving into more permanent housing.
“We built roads, schools, housing to accommodate those workers, and many of that is still in play today,” said Mayor Marcia Leclerc.
Pratt & Whitney no longer uses its East Hartford runway to test its engines, but the site still brings thousands to East Hartford in a different way.
Rentschler Field hosts UConn football games and other events, and through the pandemic, it’s been home to the state’s largest COVID vaccination clinic.
