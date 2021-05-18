SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- During the 20 Towns in 20 Days tour of Southington, Channel 3 stopped by one of the sweetest spots in the ‘apple valley,’ Karabin Farms.
The farm features something for everyone. Their Christmas trees are famous, and their apple orchards are pretty sweet, but the stars of the show are the cute and cuddly creatures in the barnyard.
Diane Karabin said she loves when schools take field trips to the farm, saying it gives the family a chance to introduce kids who don’t normally spend time in rural environments to farm life.
“They may not know the difference between a chicken and a turkey, so it is a learning experience,” Karabin said.
Guests can meet some of the farm’s baby chicks, and Diane may even introduce you to her beloved bantam chickens.
“There a lot friendlier than regular chickens. They actually like people,” Karabin said.
Her favorite spot on the farm is in the greenhouse, featuring beautiful flowers.
“I really enjoy having the families come here and roam around, smell the flowers, get some exercise,” she said.
Diane and Michael Karabin said the last year was difficult, but now, as the vaccination rate goes up, more families are stopping by to visit.
“We like bringing our grandchildren here because they have the chickens and the goats and you can see the tiny little chickens,” said Georgette Bennett.
The entire Karabin family says these life lessons are why they opened the farm up to the public to begin with.
“It becomes a part of their life, and it should. We need to know where our food comes from,” Diane Karabin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.