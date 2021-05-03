MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – 20 Towns in 20 Days is heading to Manchester on Monday.
The town is known for its outdoor adventures and one of its most popular parks is Case Mountain.
Case Mountain is just one of several top premiere hiking areas in Manchester. This park stands out for its acreage and vistas.
“I like the area. There’s a lot of different things you can do here. I’ve hike here, I’ve hiked here a few times. It’s nice, there’s a lot of water. It’s pretty,” said Camille Culter.
Case Mountain is dog friendly and mountain bike friendly. It’s also a great spot for hiking, trail running, and in the winter, cross country skiing and snowshoeing.
“I like to come up in between work breaks just to get outside and clear my head. I’ve taken lunch up there a few times and I’ll run up and eat my lunch and come back down. It’s just nice to get outsaid and like I said, clearing my head before I go back to work,” Culter said.
Officials say one of the top things Manchester residents value is recreational opportunities.
“To have this type of amenity to this community, this recreational playground for me and my dogs, is extremely important and to so many other families,” said Christopher Silver, Manchester Director for the Department of Leisure and Recreation.
Hearing birds, walking next to tower oaks and maples can be the best cure for a stressful day. Case Mountain is a great place to unwind and reset.
“Whether it was the day that I had or the past week or something that’s very pressing in my life, so hiking and being outside is extremely important place for me and I know people that are outside that hike and bike do those things for the same reasons,” Silver said.
