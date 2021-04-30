MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- The next installment of ’20 Towns in 20 Days’ heads to Meriden.
The city is home of the Solomon Goffe House, and was incorporated in 1867.
Also, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was born in the Silver City. He was named as Connecticut commissioner of education from 2019 to 2021. Before that, he was principal of Hanover Elementary School, taking that position at the age of 27.
Meriden is also home to the popular destination Castle Craig.
The towering rock structure is located high atop Hubbard Park, and can be visited by hiking or driving.
At over 1,000 feet high, it’s the highest point within 25 miles of the ocean, between Florida and Maine, and on a beautiful, clear day, you can see Long Island Sound from the top.
Castle Craig is a 32-foot observation tower made of trap rock. It has a metal interior stairway leading to a deck where you can view Meriden and surrounding areas.
“If it was a nice day and the in the warmer weather and you’re thinking of going somewhere outside. This is the first thing that comes to mind even if you’re not going to go all the way up to Castle Craig at the top,” said Chris & Ed Peczynski, of Meriden.
The city even hosts moon viewings at the top of Castle Craig from time to time.
“We all watch the moon rise together. People bring telescopes. Tell stories of their first kiss up here, first date up here. It’s very nostalgic and there’s always a lot of reminiscing that goes on,” said Kathy Matula, Meriden’s Recreation coordinator.
For those who hike up to the castle, there are easy and more difficult options available.
“You can take a white trail up from the parking lot, connects to, we changed the color to orange so it’s easier for people to identify. And then it cuts to a tiny bit of the blue and comes right up here,” Matula explained. “Always a popular thing as kids to walk up to the tower or follow the road that we’re on now and drive up to the tower.”
Castle Craig resides on top of Hubbard Park. Walter Hubbard donated all the land to the park and built the castle for recreation. It used to be exclusively available to Meriden residents but now all are welcome.
“He really did believe that recreation and having a place to relax and to get away from the city life was very important for people’s health and wellness and I agree with that. We do hikes up here, yoga classes,” Matula said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.