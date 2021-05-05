MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, 20 Towns in 20 Days traveled to Middletown.
The city was established in 1651 and was incorporated in 1784.
Middletown is about 16 miles south of Hartford, and sits along the Connecticut River.
It’s home to Butternut Hollow Park, and Mathematician Edward Burr Van Vleck was born in the city. He was the author of the "Theory of Divergent Series" and "Algebraic Continued Fractions."
Other famous people who spent time in the city are Lin Manuel Miranda, who attended Wesleyan University, and New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick.
Channel 3 chatted with Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim, to learn more about the city.
Wondering what the city’s hidden gems or treasures are? Florsheim highlighted the trail network.
“We have amazing trails. Hiking trails, walking trails, all over Middletown that a lot of people don't know about but should definitely check out,” he said.
The best view, according to Florsheim, is on the CVH campus. “You can see incredible views of the river, and then the roof of the Community Health Center is the best view of downtown. They have great events up there.”
One place that defines Middletown is Main Street and its downtown area, with its restaurants and shops.
When it comes to its history, Middletown is known for Wesleyan and the Civil War for the Gilded Age history.
“This was the largest and wealthiest settlement in Connecticut in the early years because it was a shipping port, and that was a huge part of what made Middletown, Middletown,” Florsheim said.
The best place to relax, according to the mayor, is Crystal Lake Park, where renovations were just completed.
“We're trying to encourage people to go check that out. It's beautiful beach. Beautiful hiking trails. It's a great place to spend an afternoon,” he said.
The origin of Middletown’s name is in its name… It’s in the middle, located halfway between Old Saybrook and Hartford. And mile for mile, in the middle between Boston and New York City.
When asked to described Middletown in one adjective, Florsheim responded “Abundant. There's so much you can do here. Everything under the sun is within walking and driving distance and no matter what you're looking for, no matter what day it is, or what season, you're going to find a way to have a great time in our city.”
