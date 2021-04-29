NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- The first stop in Channel 3’s ’20 Towns in 20 Days’ tour is in New Britain.
The Hardware City was chartered as a city in 1871, and is the home of Walnut Hill Rose Garden.
It’s also the birthplace of Major League Baseball player Carl Pavano.
Another beauty in the city is the popular Stanley Quarter Park.
The park offers a lot more than just walking trails; there’s plenty of room to spread your wings, with a fishing pond along a recently renovated playground, soccer fields, and exercise equipment fit for a true workout warrior.
Stanley Quarter Park, not to be confused with nearby A.W. Stanley Park, is also known for hosting New Britain’s 4th of July celebration, the ‘Great American Boom.’
The park is truly a place where you can do anything and see just about anything, with regular guests calling it a hidden gem in the city.
