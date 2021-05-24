NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington is home to the American Radio Relay League, thee ARRL, and a destination from Ham Radio operators from all over the world.
The organization’s headquarters is in Newington.
“Really, the purposed of Newington in 1938 was to overcome the flooded station at Brainard field. The founder of the organization, Hiram Percy Maxim, found a great piece of property here in Newington and we’ve been here ever since,” said Bob Interbitzen, Product Development Manager at ARRL.
The National Organization for Amateur Radio, or ham operators, has been around for more than 100 years. It was founded on the premise that this budding radio community of amateurs from all over the United States would relay messages wirelessly from location to locations.
“An in the beginning, it was like, ‘let’s get a message from Hartford to Springfield,’ and then all of a sudden, it’s Hartford to Cleveland, and before you know it, we’re all across the country. And then this network of radio amateurs is around the world communicating with each other,” Interbitzen said.
There are now more than 700,000 operators in the US, 3 million around the world, and most all of them have a connection to Newington.
The most famous call sign in the world is W1AW, or as amateur ham operators know it, Whiskey One Alpha Whiskey.
Remember the original purpose of the organization was communication from one person to another? Why would we possibly need it now when mostly everyone has a cell phone?
“Places like Puerto Rico and in the southeast where we have hurricanes and wildfires in California, there continues to be instances where the commercial communications systems fail and the amateur radio community comes in highly trained, embedded with Red Cross, their emergency operation centers, and they create quick networks of being able to close that gap as all the commercial systems are being rebuilt or repaired,” Interbitzen said.
Even though most of the people we know have cell phones and almost take for granted that we can make calls easily, some people can’t do it.
“In some parts of the world, the amateur radio service in poorer countries is a critical, critical part of emergency communications infrastructure and in the United States here, we still have a vast amount of territory where there’s parts of the country that aren’t covered in cell towers and easy,” Interbitzen said. “It’s a backbone of communications that happens under the radar. You almost don’t even know it’s happening because the purpose of the ham radio community is to connect the dots so that fire, police, hospitals, medical personnel can all communicate with each other in those gaps.”
The American Radio Relay League, sending messages for more than 100 years, reaching out from its home station in Newington to ham operators all over the world.
