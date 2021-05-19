BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The history of Bloomfield dates back to 1660 when the area was first settled, but it was officially incorporated as the town of Bloomfield in 1835.
Tobacco plays a big role in the town’s history.
There were once fields and fields of tobacco in Bloomfield and in neighboring towns.
Tobacco started in the late 1800s, but was booming in the 1920s, sitting on thousands of acres.
Bloomfield Town Councilor Joe Merritt moved to town in 1944. In fact, his backyard was once tobacco fields.
“Our house there was surrounded by tobacco fields and in the backyard, there was a tobacco shed, so we got to watch the whole exercise. It was a small tobacco company that rented the land from my father,” Merritt said.
Her says people would come from all over for the work.
“The crew would come in from the south mostly and got help from Georgia and Florida and even later on, Jamaica,” Merritt said.
Because of the tobacco fields, WJ Gabb started a cigar business in the town. Some of the artifacts are at Bloomfield’s Historical Society.
“They’d have a dozen men or so at a time making local cigars and wrapping them, curing the tobacco locally, and selling them locally,” said Louise Schmoll.
Merritt says the tobacco business slowed in the 1950s and 60s and those fields are something else today.
“The Hartford Insurance in Windsor is sitting on a former tobacco field, that was all tobacco back in the 50s and 60s,” Merritt said.
Also, the nearby Griffin Center on Route 187 or Blue Hills Avenue sits on tobacco fields.
With those coming from all over to work, it’s why the town is so diverse today.
“A lot of Jamaicans who worked in the tobacco field and they stayed and they’re still here, their descendants are. That was probably the start of the diversity in Hartford area and in Bloomfield. Now, it came that we are a really diverse town,” Merritt said.
It remains that way as who knew it was tobacco that brought so many people of different ethnicities together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.