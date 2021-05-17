ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Channel 3 headed to Enfield on Monday as part of its 20 Towns in Twenty Days feature.
It sought to highlight the special work of Enfield Loaves and Fishes, a local area soup kitchen that provides hospitality to those in need.
The organization said it offers meals, aid and companionship at no charge.
The non-profit has been serving Enfield and the surrounding area since 1982.
Currently, it's located at the former Silvia's Restaurant, 23 North Main St. in Enfield.
It has been offering its meals "to-go" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to rising costs, the soup kitchen is in need of monetary donations and volunteers.
More information on how to donate can be found on its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.