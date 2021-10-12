(WFSB) - We're heading to Wethersfield Tuesday as part of our 20 Towns in 20 Days.
The Hartford County town has a lot to offer this time of year.
One business owner we spoke with people from all over the state come to Old Wethersfield just to check out their grove of scarecrows, all of which align Main Street.
"Seventy-five this year, all themes. There seems to be a lot that are focused around the Wizard of Oz, because that seems to be an anniversary this year," Dana, owner of Heart of the Country, tells us.
This is the twenty-sixth anniversary of the annual Scarecrows on Main event.
