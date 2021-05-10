GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- When you think of the ideal spot to spend time outside in Glastonbury, you think of Riverfront Park.
Not as well-known though is J.B. Williams Park, which offers a lot of recreation in a secluded part of town.
If you’re looking for an escape to nature, a nice mellow spot at J.B. Williams Park in the heart of Glastonbury is going to be your best bet. If you bring your friends and family there this spring and summer, rest assured, you’re going to have an absolute blast.
“Nobody really bothers us out here. It’s a short drive from my house. It’s really cool to drive around, see the different animals and nature and the different ponds are really cool up top,” explained Clarissa Lonero, of Glastonbury.
The park has a playground, horseshoe pits, volleyball court, baseball field, ponds for fishing & ice hockey, plus much more immersed within a lush forest.
“I think it’s just getting back to nature, but not having to go far away to do it. We have a picnic pavilion; some families have tradition that’s been going on decades they’ve been having family picnics,” said Gregory Foran, Glastonbury Park superintendent and tree warden.
Other than some subtle elevation changes, the trails at the park are easy and smooth.
There are several trails at the park. The main path is a one-mile loop that is well marked. That’s also a trail that is used as a cross country course.
“It wasn’t a cross country course until we mapped it out. It was just a park. It was J.B. Williams Park. In 1963, I think it was, the town acquired it,” said Carl Peterson, former Glastonbury Cross Country coach.
The founders of J.B. Williams Park were trailblazers in the sense that it was one of the first parks in Connecticut created as an open space.
Until then most parks were created for the purpose of recreation.
“They actively worked to designate, to put this aside. They got some money from the state, got some money from the Hartford Foundation for public giving, got some money from the town. They had a lot of foresight, and it set the tone for a lot of other towns to get parks and open space after that,” Foran said.
The park is located off Neipsic Road, about a half mile from Route 2.
