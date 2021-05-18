SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Throughout the 20 Towns in 20 Days series, Channel 3 is highlighting cities and towns, and the organizations and charities that are making a big difference in the community.
In Southington, the Lewis Educational Agricultural Farm (LEAF) promotes education through agricultural experiences.
On Tuesday, Mark Ramsay joined Eyewitness News to discuss the mission behind LEAF.
“Through education and the products cultivated at the LEAF, we work to establish the relationship between community and the impact of having a healthy, sustainable food supply. The LEAF is a place of inclusion, where experiences connect us to each other and to the land that sustains us,” its website said.
For more information, click here.
