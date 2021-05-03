MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – 20 Towns in 20 Days takes us to Manchester, a town with a whole lot to offer.
There’s everything from great food to shopping and fun for the family.
Manchester was founded in 1672 and was incorporated in 1823.
Now there are more than 60,000 residents who live in the town.
Mayor Jay Moran is sharing all of the best things about the town and what people should know.
When asked about the best place to relax, Moran said, “I would say any park. Look at these parks. They’re beautiful. I would go to the parks, yeah, absolutely.”
As for the best view, Moran said, “The best view, I would say, is up the top of Case Mountain looking down at the town.”
Moran says the best hidden gem in the town is the reservoir at Quarter Street where people can walk around.
As for the most famous alum from the town, Moran said, “There’s Seth DeValve right now in the NFL, I would say. Of course, our most famous person is Geno Auriemma. He’s lived in the town for 36 years.”
If people want to head out on the town for a date, the mayor says the best places are the breweries such as Urban Lodge and Ellicit.
When asked about the one place that defines Manchester, Moran said, “I’m going to say that beautiful Main Street that’s right around the corner. Sit at the top of Main Street, great restaurants, churches, great places to gather.”
Moran said the people of the town exemplify it.
“The love for each other and we at times don’t get it, but overall, our goal is to be kind and compassionate and be a great community and be a model for the rest of the state and the rest of the world,” Moran said.
Manchester is named at Manchester, England. Moran says it’s going to celebrate its bicentennial in 2023.
